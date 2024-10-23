Four Nations Face-Off Reveals 2024 Jerseys
One of the most anticipated events of this upcoming NHL season is the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States will battle it out in a round-robin style tournament over a two week period.
We've only gotten some of the details of the tournament. The initial rosters for the four teams are known, but the final rosters won't be revealed until closer to the event.
While we wait to see the full list of superstars that will participate, the NHL and NHLPA released the first images of the team's superstars in their uniforms for the tournament. In a press release discussing more details about the event, they shared an image that gave a glimpse into all four sweaters that will be worn.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the image via his X account. The shot featured Edmonton Oilers' captain and Team Canada representative Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews of Team USA and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Viktor Hedman of Team Sweden and the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Finnish and Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastien Aho in their country's respective sweaters.
Alongside McDavid the other players already named to Team Canada's roster are Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Brayden Point, and Cale Makar.
Joining Aho on Team Finland is Aleksander Barkov, Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Juuse Saros.
Team Sweden will have Filip Forsberg, William Nylander, Mika Zibanejad, Gustav Forsling, and Erik Karlsson joining Hedman.
Matthews headlines a group for Team USA that also features Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk, Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, and Charlie McAvoy.
With all of the talent sure to be on display in this tournament, it's hard to pick a favorite. Each team could capture the gold, but their final rosters will make a world of difference. The games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Gardens in Boston.
