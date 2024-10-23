Jets Youngster Opens Breakout Season With Bang
The Winnipeg Jets have started the 2024-25 season as the hottest team in the NHL. With a perfect 6-0-0 record, the Jets are the last undefeated team in the league and are getting solid work from just about everyone in the lineup.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, expectations were high for Jets’ youngster Cole Perfetti. He’s recorded points in just a pair of games so far, but he’s well on his way to a true breakout campaign.
In six games, 22-year-old Perfetti has scored two goals and five assists for seven total points. Coming off of a three-assist contest against the St. Louis Blues, Perfetti factored in on each of the Jets’ goals in the win.
In the Jets’ 8-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks, Perfetti registered two goals and two assists.
This kind of success wasn’t guaranteed for Perfetti and the Jets when their 2023-24 season came to an end. Perfetti didn’t have a contract signed and the rumor mill was buzzing with trade talks.
Throughout the summer, it was a real question if Perfetti would still be a Jet in 2024-25. Then fences got mended and before he even signed a new deal, Perfetti represented the Jets at he NHL Player Media Tour.
Perfetti signed a two-year contract worth $3.25 million annually and it’s clear he’s already showing signs of big progression.
Leading into 2024-25, Perfetti wasn’t a regular in the Jets lineup. He played in 140 NHL games over the previous three seasons with 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 total points.
At the rate he’s going now, he won’t be taken out of the lineup any time soon and should be one of the highest-scoring Jets of the year. Especially if he can produce on a more regular basis, Perfetti is lined up for a true breakout year.
It's safe to say Perfetti is no longer a prospect as he becomes a full-time, no doubt NHLer. He'll be in the Jets lineup each night and molding into one of the top names in the league. Soon enough, he should start to reach star status.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!