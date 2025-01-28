Blues Place Veteran Forward on Waivers
The St. Louis Blues are riding a three-game losing streak and are looking for a shakeup. To help spur a change in momentum, the Blue will place 32-year-old forward Brandon Saad on waivers.
Saad has been a veteran presence in the Blue locker room, but he’s struggled in recent weeks. He has not scored a single point in each of his last six games played and has no goals since his hat trick in the Blues’ first game of the new year.
Even before his hat trick against the Ottawa Senators, Saad had gone 10 straight games without a point.
Following the 2024-25 season, Saad will have one year remaining on his contract that earns him $4.5 million against the salary cap. If a team feel they could use him and want to claim him from waivers, they will have to take on the full brunt of the contract.
In 43 games this season, Saad has scored seven goals and nine assists for 16 total points. Over the course of his 906-game NHL career, Saad has put up 260 goals and 255 assists for 515 total points.
A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, this isn’t Saad’s first time on the chopping block this season. Earlier in the year, it was reported that the Blues might be looking for a trade for Saad in their effort to return to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 2024-25 season is Saad’s fourth in St. Louis after spending two stints with the Blackhawks, a season with the Colorado Avalanche, and a pair of seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!