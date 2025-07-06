Standouts From Canadiens Development Camp Scrimmage

20 goals during the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

13 goals during the 2025 #WHLPlayoffs.

Two goals during the 2025 #MemorialCup.



Oh yea, Bryce Pickford is going to be a hot commodity at the 2025 NHL Draft.@tigershockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/ih4xYvRWTv