Canadiens Draft Pick Goes Viral for Crazy Old Video
With the 113th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens used their fourth-round selection on L.J. Mooney from the United States National Development Team. Mooney has arrived at Canadiens prospect camp and is looking to make a great first impression in front of NHL brass.
Mooney will have a chance to show off his stickhandling ability to the Canadiens coaches and staff, something his junior training program saw plenty of over the years. The junior hockey training group IC Hockey Training in Pittsburgh, PA shared a video to social media of Mooney always having incredible skill with the puck.
The video starts when Mooney was a young child, showing he’s always had a great set of hands. Even in his early years, Mooney was able to deke out goalies with ease.
Mooney ages throughout the video and the development of his stickhandling ability is evident. Full of trick plays and making defenders and goalies look silly, Mooney is taking his great set of hands all the way to the NHL level.
The end of the video features a clip of Mooney donning a Canadiens practice sweater and scoring a nice goal during his first NHL development camp.
If Mooney can round out his skillset and continue progressing as a solid forward, the Canadiens may have gotten a steal late in the draft. Mooney has committed to the University of Minnesota to continue developing his craft, but the Canadiens are watching closely.
Mooney is the cousin of Utah Mammoth star forward Logan Cooley and both had similar upbringings in junior hockey. Both Mooney and Cooley played for Pittsburgh Penguins Elite as kids before joining the US National Development Team.
Cooley also played a season with the University of Minnesota before making the jump to the NHL.
Only time will tell if Mooney can continue to follow in his cousin’s footsteps and become a star at the NHL level.
