Lightning Forward Earning Team Canada Roster Spot
Since the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks, he's quietly been one of the most productive players in the league. In his first full season with the Lightning, he scored 30 goals and finished with 64 points over 82 games. He followed that up with another impressive season, scoring 29 goals and adding 49 assists to finish with a new career-high of 75 points.
Now in his third full season with the Lightning, Hagel is on pace to obliterate all previous offensive highs. His ability to fly under the radar is fading, as his stellar play is not only gaining attention around the league, but also putting him on the list of potential final players selected for Team Canada.
The 4 Nations Face-Off is a few months away, but the official rosters will be revealed in just a few days. Hagel hasn't been a part of Breakaway On SI's previous prediction pieces, but it's hard to see him being left off the team given how electric he's been in 2024.
Through the first 20 games, Hagel is scoring at a superstar pace. He just tied an NHL record by recording four assists in a single period during a recent contest, and he tied the Lightning's franchise record for most assists in a single game, recording five. Overall, he has nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points while averaging around 21 minutes of ice-time a night. Playing alongisde linemates Cam Atkinson and Anthony Cirelli, the Lightning's top-six is extremely dangerous.
And that is exactly why Canada is eyeing Hagel for their 4 Nations roster. His Tampa Bay teammate Brayden Point is a shoe-in for the roster, and their chemistry could put Hagel over the edge.
What also makes Hagel so valuable to the Lightning and potentially the Canadian lineup, is his defensive abilities. He began his career as a hard-working forechecker with offensive upside. The offense has evolved and shown up, but his defensive skills have never taken a hit because of that. Instead, he's grown into one of the most complete players in the league, and it's earning him a ton of attention and consideration from the Canadian National Team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!