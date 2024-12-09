Lightning Center Named Second Star of Week
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been a very-up-and-down team this season, but they don't seem to have much trouble at all putting the puck in the net.
Nikita Kucherov is the player most will immediately think of, and rightfully so as he leads the team with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 23 games. He's one of the best players in the game, and it helps that he has another fantastic player centering his line in Brayden Point.
Point, 28, is enjoying yet another strong season with 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) in 21 games, but he's been especially hot over the past week.
First came an 8-1 drubbing of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, in which Point recorded four assists for just the second time in his career and first time since 2018. Then came a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, in which he factored in on every Lightning goal with two goals and two assists.
For his efforts, Point earned the honor of being the NHL's second star of the Week on Monday. Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk were the third and first stars, respectively.
Throughout the week, Point also made even more Lightning history. He became just the third player in franchise history with consecutive four-point performances, joining Kucherov (five times) and Steven Stamkos. Additionally, he became the third player in franchise history to factor in on eight consecutive goals, also joining Kucherov and Stamkos.
Point, who leads the league with 10 power play goals, has been a star in Tampa Bay for several years now, and as the new-look Lightning seek to keep their contending window open, he's still humming along as usual.
