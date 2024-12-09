Watch: Brawl Breaks Out During OHL Teddy Bear Toss
The Teddy Bear Toss has become one of the best and most popular traditions in the sport of hockey, but the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) saw some extracurricular activity between the Barrie Colts and Ottawa 67’s. After the 67’s scored to get on the board, the teddy bears started to rain down from the crowd.
While the lights flickered as part of the goal celebration, a brawl was breaking out between the Colts and 67’s. As the lights came back up, multiple officials were trying to pry a group of players off of each other, all while being pelted with stuffed animals.
Multiple fights broke out across the ice as bears flew over the glass. Mascots and cleaning crews got on the ice to start collecting the mess. The Grinch was even on the ice, dumbfounded by what he was seeing.
The OHL recently suspended one of their top prospects, Michael Misa, for flipping a few bears back into the crowd during a Teddy Bear Toss in Sarnia. They may see a player or two between the Colts and 67’s work their way towards their own suspensions, as well.
Junior hockey has strict rules on fighting, and the OHL suspends players after three fights in a given season.
Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Pinelli scored the 67’s goal that kicked off the Teddy Bear Toss and subsequent line brawl. The game was already pretty chippy with a couple of fighting majors being handed out earlier in the period.
Officials didn’t hand out any fighting majors during the teddy bear brawl, but multiple players were given two-minute roughing minors along with game misconducts.
The Colts went on to win the game 2-1, with Pinelli’s tally standing as the only goal from the 67’s.
The Teddy Bear Toss is a great tradition in hockey, but it's been catching some heat this last week.
