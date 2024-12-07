Canadiens Forward Brings Specific Skillset to Team Finland
The Montreal Canadiens were forced to play their first 24 games without their newest superstar Patrik Laine in the lineup. After a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, a preseason lower-body injury held Laine from making his Canadiens debut.
After a couple of months away, Laine returned to the ice and made an immediate impact with the Canadiens. He’s played in two games and already has a pair of goals.
The day after his debut with the Canadiens, Laine’s name appeared on the roster for Team Finland for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Some found his presence as a surprise since he’s missed a ton of the 2024-25 season, but that didn’t matter to Team Finland general manager Jere Lehtinen.
According to Lehtinen in an interview with Responsible Gambler, they kept tabs with Laine through his recovery process and wanted him as a key piece to Finland’s lineup.
"We've been talking with him, and then knowing where he's at, it's great for him and the Canadiens,” Lehtinen said to rg.org. “He's back early from his injury and ready to go.”
Both of Laine’s goals with the Canadiens have come on the power play, which is a crucial part of his skill set. That’s also a big reason why Finland wanted him on their roster.
In a shorter tournament, teams need all the advantages they can get. A weapon like Laine on the power play should be dangerous for opposing nations.
"Yeah, we know what he is capable of doing," Lehtinen said to RG. “He’s great on special teams, he has those skills. In a short tournament, the special teams are going to be a big part of that."
Not only is Liane healthy, but he’s got plenty of time to get games under his belt and get into a rhythm before the 4 Nations Tournament in February of 2025.
The Canadiens might be in the basement of the Eastern Conference, but Laine returning is a huge boost not only for the player and the team, but for the international squad who hopes to be a sleeper in the first-of-its-kind tournament.
