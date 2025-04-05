Lightning Clinch Spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading back to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Following a New York Rangers loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Lightning got their ticket punched to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Lightning have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL over the last decade, and have a chance to add to their legend with another trip to the postseason.
Holding a 44-26-5 record for 93 standings points, the Lightning clinched their spot while preparing for a battle with the Buffalo Sabres. The Lightning were going into that game needing just one point from the Sabres, but they’ll clinch without hitting the ice.
Entering the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Lightning are looking to burst through a tough trend. In each of their last two postseason runs, the Lightning have lost in the first round.
It’s not yet clear who the Lightning will face off against in the opening round of the playoffs, but they could easily be a sneaky choice as a Cup favorite.
The first line of Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, and Brayden Point is one of the best in the NHL. Kucherov leads the way with 111 points (33G-78A) good for second in NHL. Guentzel and Point, meanwhile, lead the Bolts in goals with 38 apiece.
Superstar goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a rock all season, as expected. In a league-leading 59 games played, he has a 36-20-3 record.
The Lightning are hopeful they can break a recent trend and make another deep playoff run, something they’ve become known for over the last 12 seasons.
