Lightning Winger Named First Star of Week
When Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov is at his best, few NHL players can even hope to keep up with his production, as he proved once again this week.
The Lightning dominated their three-game homestand throughout the week, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club 8-0 on Thursday and the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday, though they nearly blew a 4-0 lead in the final game.
As a result, they are now tied with the Florida Panthers for second in the Atlantic Division and three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place, and none of it would've been possible without Kucherov.
Kucherov, who won the Art Ross Trophy last season as the league's leading scorer, had a whopping 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in those three games, recording a goal and multiple assists in each contest. He's now riding an eight-game point streak, in which he has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists). More impressively, he's now tied Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead with 109 points.
After essentially a perfect three-game stretch, Kucherov was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday. This marks the 31-year-old Russian's 16th time being one of the three stars of the week, but surprisingly his first time this season.
Kucherov has been one of the NHL's best players for years now, but he took his game to a whole new level when he scored 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) last season. He set the record for single-season assists by a winger, and for single-season assists by a Russian player. This season, he's picking up right where he left off as the Lightning look to prove they're still Stanley Cup contenders.
Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were named the second and third stars of the week, respectively.
