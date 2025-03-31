Capitals Sign Top Prospect
The Washington Capitals are already one of the Stanley Cup favorites this season. Their team is deep, difficult to contain, and determined to win for their captain. They were relatively quiet at the trade deadline last month as well, adding just some depth options to fuel their run.
The Capitals are getting another addition to their NHL lineup ahead of the playoffs, and it could be their secret weapon in the postseason. The team is set to sign their top prospect and 2023 eighth-overall pick Ryan Leonard to his entry-level contract. Once he does so, he's expected to report to Washington and join the NHL lineup. NHL insider Frank Seravalli was among the first to report that the Caps were getting this deal done. In addition, Leonard could possibly make his NHL debut against the Boston Bruins.
Leonard is easily the highest-touted prospect to join the Capitals since Alex Ovechkin. Not to set the same standard, but over the past two years, Leonard has become a can't-miss young player with Boston College in the NCAA. A leading goal scorer in college hockey for two years straight, he recorded 30 and 31 goals in his two campaigns with BC.
Leonard is also a proven winner. While he came up short in his pursuit of a national title, he added two gold medals to his trophy case at the last two World Junior Championships. At this most recent WJC, Leonard served as captain for the United States and was named the tournament's MVP.
It's easy to see what makes Leonard so promising. In addition to his elite release and shooting skills, he's an excellent skater. He's strong beyond his years, which makes him a threat down low and around the crease. And when he has the puck on his stick, he's as creative as any other playmaker. Everything about his game is NHL-ready, and he could be an impact player for the Washington Capitals at the most crucial time of the year.
