Lightning Set Target Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a tough spot in the Eastern Conference, not only as one of the top teams, but not far away from dropping out of playoff positioning. With a 29-20-4 record, the Lightning are currently third in the Atlantic Division, but on key loss could drop them below the two wild card spots.
The Eastern Conference is an extremely tight race with between seven or eight teams fighting for just a few spots and the Lightning are right in the middle of the fight. With a reputation of success on the line, the Lightning know they’ll need to string together some wins to stay ahead of the dogfight.
To give themselves a helping hand down the stretch, the Lightning are set to become buyers at the NHL’s trade deadline. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, there is a specific position in mind to target in Tampa Bay.
“I heard Tampa is really looking for a forward,” Friedman said. “They’re not going to sit pat. I’ve got too many people telling me this week the Lightning are active and they want to strike.”
Perfectly used pun aside, the Lightning are looking to add to what is already one of the most lethal offenses in the NHL. Through 53 games, the Lightning have a plus-39 goal differential with 186 total goals score, both fourth in the NHL.
Nikita Kucherov having 79 points (25G-54A) so far helps the cause, but adding another key forward might do wonders in boosting the offense. It never hurts to have more guys who can score, and the Lightning might be following that philosophy.
Seven players on the Lightning roster have 10 or more goals, but there is certainly room for improvement among the forward lines.
Zemgus Girgensons has played in all 53 games this season and is yet to score a goal. Cam Atkinson and Luke Glendening are veteran forwards with a combined six goals and six assists for 12 points.
These faces serve their purpose as depth pieces, but with the race in the East getting so tight, the Lightning will need another boost of offense to stay afloat. The top line and goaltending can take the Lightning far, but some extra offensive help is necessary.
