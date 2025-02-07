Flyers Rookie Continues to Impress
The Philadelphia Flyers dropped another contest after losing 4-3 to their divisional rivals, the Washington Capitals. The game was their fifth game without a victory and their fourth regulation loss in the last five. The result is the Flyers are in second to last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division.
As the Flyers season slips away, the team has a few positives to focus and build on. One of the top ones is the play of rookie winger Matvei Michkov. His latest performance against the Capitals was another example of him dazzling for the Flyers despite the team falling short.
Michkov ended a seven-game point drought in dominating fashion against the Capitals. The 19-year-old winger broke loose for a breakaway opportunity at the end of the first period. Flyers defender Travis Sanheim made an excellent outlet pass, and Michkov took care of the rest. He skated in with poise and snapped a low wrist shot past Capitals net minder Charlie Lindgren.
With the game knotted at two goals apiece, he buried an excellent feed for his second goal of the game as well. He made an excellent pass in the offensive zone to keep the rush attempt going, and then stayed with the play and near the net. The Caps left him wide open to Lindgren's right, and Flyers forward Rodrigo Abels made a heads up slap pass to find Michkov's stick.
The Capitals ultimately won the game, but Michkov made the largest impression. His two-goal game raised his season totals to 16 goals and 36 points in 54 games. He ranks third in rookie scoring this year, trailing only Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens. It's been a hard fought season for the Flyers top rookie, but he's shown time and time again that he has the skills to dazzle and dominate a game for his team.
