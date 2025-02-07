Blue Jackets Plan On Buying at Trade Deadline
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the best feel-good stories in the NHL this season with a 26-21-8 record, currently just one point out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot. The Blue Jackets have been battling for playoff positioning all season despite not seeing the playoffs in half of a decade and entering this season facing unthinkable tragedy.
With the team banding together, and even as injuries continue to pile up, the Blue Jackets are within striking distance of a playoff berth. A key feature of being in the playoff hunt allows teams to buy rather than sell at the trade deadline.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, that’s exactly what general manager Don Waddell plans to do with the Blue Jackets.
“Speaking with GM Don Waddell… he’s decided to try and be a moderate buyer,” LeBrun said. “He’s not going to get into the big names. The long-term vision of the team still matters most, but… he feels he owes it to his group to go out and try and add a top-nine forward, or a rental player.”
The Blue Jackets have gotten impressive seasons out of their veteran leaders and young future stars. Zach Weresnki leads the team in scoring with 58 points, and Kirill Marchenko is right behind him with 55 points.
17 different players on the Blue Jackets roster have more than 10 points, while 10 have exceeded the 20-point mark. It’s success by committee in Columbus, and Waddell hopes he can add to that.
“He’s obviously not going to want to trade either of his first-round picks,” LeBrun said. “If he can add a player for a more moderate price, that’s his plan. He started making calls this week to do just that.”
The Blue Jackets have a pair of first-round picks at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, and Waddell is keeping the future of his team in mind, but why not play with a little house money this year? This team wasn’t expected to do anything but sit at the bottom of the standings again.
With less than 30 games remaining, the Blue Jackets are in the hunt and already playing well above what was anticipated.
