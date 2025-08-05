Lightning Unveil 2026 Stadium Series Logo
The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking things outside in 2026. One of the top teams in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference will meet rivals the Boston Bruins in the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. The two teams square off on February 1st, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
This contest marks the first time that the NHL will host an outdoor game in a football arena in the state of Florida. And that environment should be a raucous and crazy one, as Raymond James Stadium can host a capacity up to 75,000, according to the venue’s official website.
With the excitement brewing, the Lightning and the NHL released the logo for the 2026 Stadium Series. The logo, designed in partnership between the NHL’s Creative Services Department and Fanbrandz, takes on a nautical and pirate theme. NHL.com describes the identity and inspiration of the logo in their latest release.
“The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ identity draws inspiration from swashbuckling history and culture in Tampa Bay,” NHL.com wrote. ”Additional elements featured in the logo include typography inspired by hand-drawn treasure maps. A hidden lightning bolt in the tattered sail atop the main mast serves as a subtle nod to the home team.”
As if one outdoor game in Florida wasn’t enough, 2026 will actually have two outdoor games in the Sunshine State. Before the Lightning and the Bruins meet in Tampa, the defending Stanley Cup champions will get their own outdoor contest.
The Florida Panthers meet the New York Rangers on January 2nd, 2026. The two square off at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. The park is the home of the MLB club the Miami Marlins, which holds up to 37,000 people.
The upcoming contest marks the second time that the Lightning are participating in an outdoor event in the NHL. Their first appearance came during the 2022 Stadium Series in an epic showdown with the Nashville Predators. The two teams played in front of over 68,000 fans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Former Lightning captain and current Predators forward Steven Stamkos recorded the game-deciding goal to give Tampa a 3-2 victory.
The game also marks the sixth appearance for the Bruins since the NHL began holding annual outdoor games in 2008. Their last appearance was during the 2023 Winter Classic, held at the historic Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of nearly 40,000 fans, as winger Jake DeBrusk buried a late third period goal to give Boston the victory.
