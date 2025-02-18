Team USA's Auston Matthews Out Against Sweden
Team USA has already punched their ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, but first they have a meaningless meeting with Team Sweden. The United States already confirmed a couple of roster moves prior to the game, but one more late alteration has been made to the lineup.
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will not suit up for Team USA against Sweden as he deals with an upper-body injury. According to Michael Russo of the Athletic, Matthews is dealing with some soreness and is expected to return to the lineup in time for the championship match up with Canada.
In the first two games of the tournament, Matthews is yet to score a goal while adding just one assist.
Matthews has been dealing with an upper-body injury for most of the 2024-25 season with the Maple Leafs. At one point, Matthews traveled to Europe for further opinions on the situation. It isn’t immediately clear if this soreness is at all related to the lingering injury.
Matthews being out of the United States lineup is forcing them to play a man down. Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk was ruled out of the meeting with Sweden earlier in the day due to a lower-body injury.
Tkachuk took himself out of the United States’ last game against Team Canada.
Team Sweden is also down a few names as they deal with the flu. Goalie Samuel Ersson is getting the start over Linus Ullmark, while forwards Rickard Rakell and Mika Zibanejad are also out with the illness.
