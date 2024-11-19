Maples Leafs' Auston Matthews Goes to Germany for Injury Evaluation
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without their captain and elite goal scorer Auston Matthews for multiple weeks, and the team has been extremely secretive of his status. Not much information has been given by the Maple Leafs other than Matthews is dealing with an upper-body injury.
No further details have come from the Maple Leafs as of late, but they started to let people in on extra information.
According to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, Matthews has traveled to Munich, Germany to continue being evaluated. Berube promises that the trip is nothing to be concerned about, and that Matthews has met with this doctor in the past.
A team physician has joined Matthews on the trip to Germany, and the Maple Leafs continue to say there has not been any setbacks in the rehab process.
Berube went on to give a timeline for a possible return to game action for Matthews. The Maple Leafs don’t have many games in the final two weeks of November, but it’s possible Matthews returns before the end of the month.
There’s a chance Matthews suits up on Sunday against the Utah Hockey Club, but they are also targeting an upcoming trip to Florida in the final days of November.
The Maple Leafs have played six games without Matthews and have gone 5-1-0 in that time. At the time of Matthews’ injury, the Maple Leafs had one of the worst power play units in the NHL. Heading into a slow week of games, the Maple Leafs power play now holds a 19.05% success rate and is 16th in the league.
Mitch Marner has picked up a lot of the slack without Matthews in the lineup with 10 points in the last six games.
Matthews played 13 games before being taken out of the lineup and scored five goals and six assists for 11 total points.