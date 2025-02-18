USA Suffers Multiple Injuries Before 4 Nations Final
Team USA had already secured their spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game before their final round-robin game against Sweden. Despite the meaningless game, injuries followed the United States.
Well before dropping the puck, it was confirmed that Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk would sit out of the United States lineup to tend to a lower-body injury. Tkachuk suffered the injury in Team USA’s huge win over Team Canada, when he took himself out of the contest in the third period.
Just moments before Team USA’s meeting with Sweden, it was announced that Toronto Maple Leafs star, and America’s captain, Auston Matthews would be out of the lineup. Upper-body soreness put Matthews on the shelf against the Swedes.
The absence of both Tkachuk and Matthews could be chalked up to precaution. The game against Sweden was meaningless for the United States, and risking further injury to those two star players wouldn’t be a wise decision.
During that meaningless game, however, the injury bug did not leave the United States alone. Matthew Tkachuk’s brother, Brady, left after just one period with a lower-body injury.
Brady played just five shifts against Sweden but was arguably one of the United States’ most impactful players up to that point of the tournament. He picked up two goals in Team USA’s first game against Finland and laid eight hits. He was held from the scoresheet against Team Canada but was one of the three fights that took place in the opening nine seconds. He added six more hits following the fight.
Before his injury against Sweden, Brady tacked on three more hits. Brady left the game against Sweden after losing his footing and sliding into Sweden’s goalpost.
Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan stated after the game that Tkachuk was taken out of the lineup “more for precautionary reasons,” and doesn’t believe there will be anything holding him back for the championship game.
Still in the first period, New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck left the ice favoring one of his hands. Trocheck eventually returned in the second frame, but clearly wasn’t at 100%.
The United States needs to also hope they don’t see illness spread through their locker room. Team Sweden was forced to play without a couple of key names due to illness, and Team Canada’s Cale Makar missed the first meeting with the United States also for an illness.
Team Sweden went on to defeat the United States by a score of 2-1 for their first and only win of the tournament. All four nations managed to secure at least one win at the tournament.
Sullivan also added that Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed the game against Sweden due to an upper-body injury.
Team USA needs their star players to be healthy and ready for what should be an intense battle for the 4 Nations championship. An average of 4.4 million people watched the first USA vs. Canada game in America alone. Now, with a championship on the line, that number is sure to hit new levels.
