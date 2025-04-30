Oilers Turn Tide in Series With Kings
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 after their first two battles with the Los Angeles Kings in their fourth straight meeting in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the momentum of the harmonica national anthem on their side, the Kings looked primed to finally get over the hump of the Oilers after three straight series losses.
After those two losses, however, the Oilers have found their rhythm and have put the Kings on the ropes. The Oilers have turned the series around after winning both of their games at home then heading back to Los Angeles for a third straight win.
Now leading in the series 3-2, the Oilers have completely taken the wind out of the Kings’s sails. The complete 180 has been backed by pure domination from the usual suspects like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, plus heroics from Evan Bouchard.
McDavid and Draisaitl both have 10 points through the first five games, good enough to tie for the lead in playoff points. Kings forward Adrien Kempe also has 10 points.
Draisaitl has even played hero himself, potting the overtime game-winner in Game 4 to even the series at two. His overtime goal capped off a four-point night in a game the Oilers only scored four goals.
Star defenseman Bouchard also has a game-winning goal from a wild Game 3. Bouchard is third on the Oilers in scoring with seven points (4G-3A) in the first five games.
Goaltending was a massive struggle for the Oilers in the first two games with Stuart Skinner allowing 11 goals. After getting pulled in Game 2, Skinner hasn’t seen the ice since, with Calvin Pickard picking up the goaltending duties.
Pickard hasn’t been perfect, but he’s faced a lot of rubber and has played a huge role in keeping the Oilers alive. In his four appearances, Pickard has three wins, a .904 save percentage and 85 saves on 94 shots faced.
You can never count out a team with other-worldly talent like McDavid and Draisaitl. They proved it last year forcing a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final despite being down 3-0 in the series.
This series against the Kings may not be to that extreme, and they may have lost that Game 7 to the Florida Panthers, but the Oilers seem ready to make their way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year.
