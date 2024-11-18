Sharks Recall Top Goalie Prospect
The San Jose Sharks made one of the biggest trades of the NHL offseason when they acquired top goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators. Askarov had requested a trade out of Nashville looking for a better chance at the NHL, and the Sharks are a growing team with a bright future.
Askarov started the 2024-25 season with the Shark American Hockey Leauge team, the San Jose Barracuda, and has been solid through nine games.
In nine appearances with the Barracuda, Askarov has a 6-3-0 record with a pair of shutouts, .939 save percentage, and 1.92 goals against average.
The Sharks have been utilizing Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood as their NHL goalie duo, but Vanechek was an early exit in their most recent game. After just one period, Vanecek did not return to the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Askarov’s recall likely mean Vanacek will be out of the lineup for some time.
This is also not Askarov’s first run at the NHL. Before being traded away from the Predators, he played in three games. With a current career record of 1-1-0 in the NHL, Askarov also holds a .914 save percentage and 2.58 goals against average.
Askarov is expected to be the goalie of the future not only for the Sharks, but around the NHL. There are sky-high expectations surrounding the 22-year-old netminder and this will be another crack at the NHL, this time with a team fully committed to his future.
