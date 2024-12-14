Flyers HC Surrenders to Modern Style of Play
Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov is one of the most exciting young talents in the NHL and he loves to show off his skillset every chance he gets. On multiple occasions this season, the Flyers’ superstar rookie has attempted a Michigan goal, but none have found the back of the net.
While plays like the Michigan and other highly skilled moves are taking over the NHL, Flyers head coach John Tortorella is finally waving the white flag. Tortorella is well-known for being an old-school hockey guy and doesn’t like seeing the showboat-y moves grow the way they have.
Tortorella was recently asked about Michkov’s attempts at a Michigan goal, and he’s admitted to losing the fight.
“I’ve lost the battle,” Tortorella said throwing his hands in the air. “I don’t think it should be in our game, but I’ve lost that battle.”
The rise of these kinds of moves has made the sport of hockey more enjoyable and exciting to watch, so long as they are pulled off successfully. And that’s exactly what Tortorella has told Michkov.
“I have talked to him early in the year when he was doing it every time,” Tortorella said. “It was just turnovers. The thing I want Mich to understand is, he’s such a good player… when he’s behind the net, he’s dangerous to make plays.”
Tortorella has been outspoken about thinking plays like the Michigan don’t belong in the NHL, but he appears to be coming around to the idea that they’re inevitable.
“What am I going to say? Don’t do it?” Tortorella asked. “I said ‘You need to understand there are other plays to be made there.’”
Tortorella has benched Michkov once this season, and he may not be afraid to do it again, but the sport of hockey is changing. As more skill-centric players enter the league, there will only be more plays like that. The speed of the game isn’t slowing down, and neither are the skill sets of the incoming superstars.
Everyone loves a good highlight reel goal, pass, or even a huge save, and Tortorella recognizes that.
“I’ve lost the damn battle. I’m not going to try and fight it.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!