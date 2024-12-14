Canucks Forward Was Biggest Steal of Free Agency
People were pretty quick to label the Edmonton Oilers or Nashville Predators as the winners of free agency, but everyone may have overlooked the Vancouver Canucks. After a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canucks didn’t go after the biggest fish in free agency, but may have found the biggest steal.
In 28 games as a member of the Canucks, Jake DeBrusk has scored a team-leading 14 goals and nine assists for 23 total points. No other free agent signing has scored more goals to this point of the season.
DeBrusk’s success didn’t happen right away in Vancouver, but the last stretch of games have been dominated by the Canucks’ newcomer. In his last 10 games, DeBrusk has scored 11 goals, including a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings, and has helped the Canucks go 6-2-2 in that time.
In total, DeBrusk has 13 points in his last 10 games, and is now on pace to hit a career-high 41 goals and 26 assists for 67 total points.
Leading into this season, DeBrusk had only played for the Boston Bruins and reached a career-best season in 2022-23 when he scored 27 goals and 23 assists for 50 total points. If he keeps up his current pace, he’ll crush those numbers and made his contract look like chump change.
The 2023-24 season wasn’t DeBrusk’s best, with 40 points in 80 games, making his seven-year deal at $5.5 million annually look steep. But, he’s bounced back and is earning every penny.
The Canucks are currently 15-8-5 through 28 games of the 2024-25 season and are in a tough Pacific Division. They hold the first wild card spot, but could easily find themselves atop their division in no time.
DeBrusk may not have been seen as a quality signing at first, but he’s certainly looking more and more like a steal with each passing game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!