Maple Leafs Get Negative Update on Auston Matthews Injury
Through 14 games of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are right where they need to be. Sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division behind the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Leafs would have home-ice advantage if they postseason began today.
That's not to say this season's gone swimmingly so far for the Maple Leafs. The team was dealt their latest blow when captain Auston Matthews sustained an upper-body injury recently. The injury has kept Matthews out of the lineup for the last few games without a clear timetable for his return.
With the Leafs set to face-off against the Detroit Red Wings and a showdown with the Montreal Canadiens 24 hours later, the team hoped to receive some positive news on Matthews' injury. Instead, the superstar was held off the ice again as he continues to recover, indicating he will not suit up against the Red Wings.
According to Sportsnet reporter Luke Fox, there is doubt that Matthews will play in either game this weekend. The team's head coach, Craig Berube, shared a brief update on his status, and while he is unlikely to play in these next two games, they anticipate having him back soon.
"We're going in the right direction," he told reporters.
The Maple Leafs are currently 7-5-2 and have 16 points through the start of the season. Trailing the Atlantic leaders by five points, these two games against divisional foes could propel them up the standings rapidly. The only problem is they won't have their best player and the best goal scorer in the NHL at their disposal.
Without Matthews, the team is relying heavily on the duo of Mitch Marner and William Nylander. The two offensive superstars are shouldering the burdern without their captain. Marner leads the team in scoring, with two goals and 14 assists. Nylander is lighting the lamp at a torrid pace, with 10 goals and five assists in his first 14 games.
