Islanders Defenseman Out Indefinitely
It hasn't been an easy start to the year for the New York Islanders. Despite having a 6-6-2 record and sitting in the middle of the pack of the Metropolitan Division, the team has had multiple obstacles to overcome.
Now, the Islanders have another player who will miss a significant amount of time. They shared that veteran defenseman Mike Reilly will be out indefinitely and is being placed on injured reserve. The news comes after the team previously shared that the defender was "day-to-day" with an upper-body injury.
The biggest issue plaguing the Islanders is their injury situation. They've been unlucky, or perhaps cursed, when it comes to players staying healthy.
The team recently lost star center Mat Barzal for at least a month due to an upper-body injury, giving the Isles a huge void in their offense to fill. They simultaneously lost defenseman Adam Pelech for the same time frame as he deals with his own upper-body injury. Those two joined winger Anthony Duclair on the long-term injured reserve list. Now, Reilly joins that list as the injuries continue to pile up for New York.
This is Reilly's second season with the Islanders. His first season was an all-around success. He played in 59 games and registered six goals and 24 points while averaging a dependable 17 minutes per game. So far this season, he appeared in the first 11 games. He didn't record a goal or assist, but he averaged just under 16 minutes of ice-time per game.
The 31-year-old Reilly is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and 411 games. Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets, he's spent his career with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers before joining the Islanders. Over his 411 games, he's collected 18 goals, 104 assists, and 122 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!