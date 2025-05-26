Maple Leafs Hope to Extend Core Four Member
The Toronto Maple Leafs are just over a week removed from being eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and changes are sure to be bountiful within the organization. It was already announced that Brendan Shanahan would not return as Maple Leafs president, the first sign of changes likely on the horizon.
While the Maple Leafs are in for some turnover, one key face might be sticking around. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, John Tavares and the Maple Leafs have a desire to see their relationship continue.
“There was a lot of talk about how he wants to stay,” Friedman said. “And they want him to stay.”
Tavares has been a member of the Maple Leafs “Core Four” since signing a seven-year contract worth $11 million annually in 2018. With his contract nearing an end, once again has a chance to test free agency.
At the age of 34, Tavares hopes to remain a member of the Maple Leafs and the organization hopes he’ll stay for the right price.
“As long as neither side is unreasonable, you have to believe a deal gets done here,” Friedman said. “Tavares obviously can’t ask for $8 million a year. And I don’t think if the Leafs offer $1 million a year it’s going to work. There is something here I think both sides can be happy with. It’s just a matter of getting there.”
The Maple Leafs might be in for some upheaval, but it doesn’t seem likely Tavares will be among the subtractions. The former Maple Leafs captain put up 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 75 games played this season. Those aren’t career-high numbers, but certainly great production from the veteran.
In 13 playoff games, Tavares scored five goals and two assists for seven points.
Keeping Tavares around might ruffle some feathers among Maple Leafs fans who want to see huge alterations, but both parties want their relationship to continue.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!