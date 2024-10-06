Maple Leafs Cut Ties With Goalie Matt Murray
The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting set for the 2024-25 season by placing multiple key names on waivers. With rosters due across the NHL in a little over 24 hours, the Maple Leafs have placed goalie Matt Murray and defenseman Marshall Rifai on waivers.
It was a big day for waiver activity and the Maple Leafs placed arguably two of the biggest names in Murray and Rifai.
Murray recently signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs after losing the entire 2023-24 season due to bilateral hip surgery. Ever since winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Murray has struggled to find smooth waters.
Between 2021 and 2023, Murray has only appeared in 73 games with a 29-33-5 record, .900 save percentage, and 3.15 goals against average.
Despite a troubling run, Murray’s career numbers are still respectable. In 272 career games played, Murray has a 146-86-24 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.79 goals against average.
The Maple Leafs will likely open the 2024-25 season with Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz.
Rifai is a 26-year-old blue liner who played in his first two NHL games during the 2023-24 season. He recorded one shot and was a plus-one while averaging 11:40 in ice time.
In three preseason games this year, Rifai did not score a point but put up seven penalty minutes.
