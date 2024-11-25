Maple Leafs Get Suggestion on Mitch Maner Move
Following their seventh first-round playoff exit in eight seasons, there was good reason to believe the Toronto Maple Leafs were going to finally make big changes to their lineup. Not only were changes expected within the Maple Leafs’ lineup, but the core four were thought the be the centerpiece of moves.
Despite big names like Mitch Marner and John Tavares entering the final year of their contracts and trade value being at their peak, the Maple Leafs made no changes. Marner’s name led those trade discussions, but no move was made as the 2024-25 season got underway.
All four of Marner, Tavares, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander are still around and leading the charge in Toronto. Not only are those names still around, but after a summer full of trade rumors and speculation, Marner might be earning an extension.
Talk has started that the Maple Leafs may be considering a contract extension with Marner, and one insider believes the time is now to strike a new deal. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes stated on TSN that Marner’s production is speaking for itself.
“Mitch Marner has been super productive,” Weekes said. “He’s been outstanding. He’s one of the top offensive players in the world.”
Marner currently leads the Maple Leafs in scoring with eight goals and 20 assists for 28 total points through 21 games played. Marner has really elevated his game in recent weeks with Matthews out of the lineup with an obscure injury.
In the eight games without Matthews, the Maple Leafs are 7-1-0 and Marner has led the way with six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Each point has come from two-point games, with the Maple Leafs one loss in this stretch as the only time Marner didn’t record a point.
“These types of productive players… don’t grow on trees,” Weekes said.
Marner has been dominant his whole career during the regular season. In 597 games played, he has scored 202 goals and 465 assists for 667 total points.
Currently making almost $11 million against the salary cap, Marner is one of the highest-paid players in the league, and could easily demand a raise in contract talks. The more he produces, the higher that new price tag gets.
If the Maple Leafs want to keep Marner around, if sticking with the same group that has one playoff series win in eight years is a good idea in their minds, they’ll want to put pen to paper before the dollar amount gets any higher.
