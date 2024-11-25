Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospects Set for Showdown
The 2025 NHL Draft is still months away, but the upcoming class of prospects is beginning to form a pecking order. The top players available are still being debated, but there are a few crucial upcoming events that will help clear that up.
Awaiting the 2025 NHL Draft class next is a brand new event that will see the top players in the Canadian Hockey League and the United States National Team Development Program will face-off in back-to-back games. This replaces the previous CHL Top Prospects Game, which featured only CHL players, with the two organizations contributing players.
The first game will be played in London, Ontario at Canada Life Place and then the prospects will shift to Oshawa, Ontario for a second game at Truibute Communities Centre. The games will feature a NHL rulebook and structure, so if the game goes into overtime, they will play a five-minute, 3-on-3 period followed by a shootout if a winner still needs determined.
The CHL prospects are made up a group from the Western Hockey League, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and Ontario Hockey League. According to NHL.com, the NHL Central Scouting consulted with all 32 NHL teams to to select the participants.
The United States team will feature players only in the National Team Development Program. This is an important distinction because it excludes American players currently in the NCAA playing college hockey, meaning consensus top prospect James Hagens will not be playing in this event.
That doesn't mean there won't be exciting prospects participating in these games. The CHL side especially is filled with players expected to go in the the first round next June. They named a leadership group that includes forward Porter Martone, a projected top-5 pick in the draft, as their team captain.
The U.S. side will feature two players projected to be picked in the top 20 of the draft, with forward William Moore being the name to watch.
