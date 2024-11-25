Maple Leafs Goalie Named Third Star of Week
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been battered with injuries to key forwards over the last few weeks, but they’re still finding ways to win. A big piece to the Maple Leafs recent success has been the outstanding play from goalie Joseph Woll.
The NHL has recognized to solid work of the Maple Leafs’ young netminder and named him the third star of the week. In two outings in the last week, Woll has backstopped the Maple Leaf to a pair of wins, including a shutout over the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Maple Leafs only played two games over the week, but Woll was nearly perfect in both outings.
Woll stopped 54 of the 56 shots he faced against the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club combined, marking a .964 save percentage on the week.
The Maple Leafs used those two wins to improve to 13-6-2 on the year and moved into first place in the Atlantic Division. Woll now holds a 5-2-0 record on the year and is slowly creeping back into the starting role in Toronto.
Anthony Stolarz appeared to be stealing the starting job away from Woll while he was injured earlier in the year, but Woll is back to full health and hitting his stride. In his seven appearences, Woll has a .921 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.
The NHL also recognized Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski as the league’s second and first star of the week.
