Maple Leafs Give Update on Young Forward's Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs have already seen a ton of injuries pile up to key forwards, but another came following a controversial hit. In their 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs lost Matthew Knies after he took a huge hit from Zach Whitecloud. Knies did not return to the game and was deemed out with an upper-body injury.
Whitecloud did not receive any supplemental discipline from the league for his hit, but the Maple Leafs are down yet another forward.
According to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, Knies is going to miss at least their upcoming contest against the Utah Hockey Club. No further update or timeline was provided, but Knies is expected to miss at least a game.
Berube was at least able to note that Knies is improving since taking the huge hit. Knies has a history of concussions and the team is surely going to be patient with one of their top young players in this situation.
Knies joins a growing list of injuries to Maple Leafs forward. Entering their contest against the Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs were already without Auston Matthews, Max Domi, David Kampf, and Max Pacioretty.
Calle Jarnkrok has been out all season, but even he adds to the list of injured Maple Leafs forwards.
Ryan Reaves didn’t suffer an injury, but is in the middle of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers.
With so many injuries piling up, multiple top prospects have been forced into the NHL roster before the organization would have liked. They are short-term additions, but Fraser Minten and Nikita Gerbenkin are playing NHL games sooner than expected this season.
Without a timetable for Knies, it’s tough to say when he’ll return to the ice, but the Maple Leafs should start to see forwards returning to health relatively soon.
