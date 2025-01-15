Maple Leafs Center Exits Practice With Injury
Shortly after Auston Matthews returned to game action for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team is now facing the possibility of having another top center out of the lineup. During the team's off-day practice session, one of their best players left the ice due to an apparent injury.
While the Maple Leafs were working on their special teams, center John Tavares went down along the boards. He stayed down on the ice for a few moments before being assisted off the ice, visibly uncomfortable.
Following practice, the team's head coach didn't have any specific update. Coach Craig Berube informed the Toronto media that Tavares was being evaluated for injury and there was no official diagnosis or timetable for his return. TSN's Mark Masters shared a clip from the team's practice that shows the moment Tavares was injured.
If Tavares does miss any time, it will be another significant blow for a forward in Toronto. Matthews has been dealing with a lingering upper-body injury since training camp and it has the possibility of bothering him all season long, The team is hoping to avoid any such similarities for their other top center.
The injury also disrupts an excellent campaign for Tavares, who is in a contract year himself. The 34-year-old is in the final season of the seven-year, $77 million deal he signed back in 2018, and there is hope that the Leafs can bring him back beyond 2025.
Tavares has been excellent in 2024-2025, and he's likely staring down a substantial final contract in the NHL. Through 44 games, he has 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points, ranking second on the team in goals and third in points. He's been crucial while Matthews bounces in and out of the lineup and remains one of their most important players.
