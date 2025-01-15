Flames Have No Interest in Trading Key Defenseman
Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy is surprised that he’s receiving calls regarding a trade for top defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Never has Conroy discussed Andersson on the trade market and he’s one of the best defensemen on the Flames’ roster as they hunt down a playoff spot.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, the Flames don’t plan on trading Andersson any time soon, if ever. He’s a useful piece and they’re not in sell mode.
“The Flames have no interest in trading him, point blank,” LeBrun said. “They’re a little confused as to why they’re getting calls from other teams checking in on his availability.”
LeBrun notes that not only are the Flames not willing to part ways with Andersson, they hope the relationship can continue past his current contract that ends after next season. Andersson will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and the Flames want to pounce on their opportunity.
“What GM Craig Conroy has told other teams is ‘we’re not interested in trading Rasmus Andersson,’” LeBrun said. “He’s not a player on an expiring deal, the Flames are in a playoff race, and in fact, the Flames hope to extend Rasmus Andersson potentially this summer.”
Andersson himself has talked about the trade rumors that swirled, but he’s also committed to playing in Calgary.
“I love playing here and I’ve always loved playing here,” Andersson said. “That’s never going to change.”
While averaging 24:41 per night, Andersson has been a key on the Flames blue line. He has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points on the season and continues to man the top defensive unit.
The Flames have built off of Andersson’s foundation to a 21-15-7 record and currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. A huge turnaround from a poor year in 2023-24.
Andersson has been a key in Calgary this season and there are absolutely no plans of trading him away ahead of the deadline.
