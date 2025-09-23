Maple Leafs Star Hopeful for Chance at Olympics
Veteran forward John Tavares is ramping up for another season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he will be playing for more than just a deep playoff run. While Tavares will be focused on helping the Maple Leafs find success, he’ll also be playing for a chance to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Coming off of a fantastic 2024-25 season with the Maple Leafs, Tavares believes he still has what it takes to lace up with Team Canada. In 75 games played last year, Tavares scored 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points, one of the best offensive producers on the Maple Leafs.
Tavares has represented Team Canada at the Olympics before, playing a few games in Sochi in 2014, but an injury cut his tournament short. During the quarter-finals against Latvia, Tavares suffered a tear to his MCL and meniscus.
“Injuries are part of the game,” Tavares said. “It is what it is. I got to play. I got to be a big part of it. Obviously, it would have been unbelievable to play in the semis and a gold-medal game at the Olympics.”
Team Canada went on to win gold at the 2014 Olympics, also marking the last time NHL players were able to participate in the tournament. After 12 years, NHLers are gearing up for a return to the biggest international hockey stage.
“Obviously, I’d love another opportunity,” Tavares said. “It’s just motivating to have that opportunity again. You think about things and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I would love to be able to play in a gold-medal game.’ But you just want to be part of the team. Whatever role you play, your minutes, whether you play every game, you just want to contribute and be a part of it.”
Team Canada did invite Tavares to the 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp, giving him an edge and keeping him on the radar when it comes time to start selecting a roster.
A spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed for Tavares, especially after Team Canada added to their trophy case at the 4 Nations Face-Off without him. If Tavares can get off to a hot start with the Maple Leafs and play a big role in filling the hole left by Mitch Marner’s departure, he won’t leave Team Canada much choice but to add him to the lineup.
