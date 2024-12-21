Maple Leafs Goalie Opens Up After NHL Return
For the first time in 628 days, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray suited up for a game in the NHL. Injuries and a decline in production had held the Maple Leafs goalie to just three games at the American Hockey League level last season, and only 26 in the NHL the year before.
With Anthony Stolarz out longer-term with his own injury, the Maple Leafs decided it was time for Murray to get another crack at the NHL. In his first game back, Murray secured a win over the Buffalo Sabres, making 24 saves on 27 shots.
After his win, Murray said told Sportsnet that he tried to take in as much as he could and reflect on his journey back to the top hockey league in the world.
“I think in warmups I tried to really take it in,” Murray said. “I got good advise today. One of the best pieces of advice was to take a moment and really enjoy it.”
Despite his lengthy absence, the two-time Stanley Cup champion never gave up hope he would be back. The supporters around him didn’t give up, either.
“If I did, the people around me were there to keep me in check,” Murray said. “That’s the only reason I’m here right now.”
Before making his way to Toronto, Murray was a third-round draft pick (83rd overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. He went on to make his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and immediately went on to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years.
Murray’s win over Buffalo has improved his career record to 147-86-24 in 273 career games played. No matter how long the road may have been to make it back to the NHL, Murray stayed confident knowing his ultimate goal was always within reach.
"That was the goal all along, and I knew it was going to be a long road,” Murray said. “But that was always in the front of my mind. I tried to keep my composure tonight. That fire was definitely lit.”
