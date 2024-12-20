Sabres HC Sends Odd Message to Fans
The Buffalo Sabres are riding an 11-game winless streak, and their next opponent is a rival from north of the border. When the Sabres hit the ice again, it will be in Buffalo hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Buffalo may have one of the strongest fan bases in the league, but Sabres fans might be a bit outnumbered when the Maple Leafs come to visit. Maple Leafs fans are known for traveling well around the league, but games in Buffalo often look like Toronto home games.
Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff is aware of the Maple Leafs fan base and their ability to invade Buffalo. Tack on the current losing streak, and the number of Maple Leafs fans might far outweigh that of Sabres fans at the KeyBank Center.
With a ton of uncertainty around the Sabres and the state of the team, Ruff had a peculiar message not often heard from a head coach ahead of a home game.
“If we play well we can take the fans out of the game.”
That exact quote was taken a bit out of context, but that still feels wrong to say ahead of a home game.
Ruff was obviously referring to taking the Maple Leafs faithful out of the game and letting the Sabres fans in attendance take over, but it still lands weird.
There was a preface to the now viral quote from Ruff that clears things up a bit more.
“You got to embrace the challenge,” Ruff said. “It’s not what you want to see in your building. We’ve got a challenge ahead of us. It’s all about the two points, it’s not about the fans.”
Maple Leafs fans are passionate and travel well, meaning there will be plenty in Buffalo tonight. Even with an 11-game winless streak, it’s up to the Sabres to protect their home rink and get out of their funk.
A win over one of the best teams in the league that just so happens to be a cross-lake rival might play a huge role in getting the Sabres’ season back on track.
