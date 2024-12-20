Recently-Released Bruins Forward Hopes to Continue Career
Boston Bruins forward Tyler Johnson is now a free agent after clearing unconditional waivers on Friday, but the 13-year veteran isn't hanging up his skates just yet.
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Johnson hopes to continue playing in the NHL and plans to speak with teams once the league's holiday roster freeze lifts on Dec. 28.
Johnson, 34, first joined the Bruins on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) in August, but didn't make his way onto the opening-night roster. He then signed a one-year, $775,000 deal in November, scoring just two assists in nine games.
However, Johnson is far more known for his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2012-2021, when he scored 161 goals and 361 points in 589 regular season games. He also played a key role in Tampa Bay's run to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final with 13 goals and 23 points in 26 playoff games, but unfrotunately, he suffered a broken wrist in that series that hampered him for years to come. Fortunately, he did win two Stanley Cups with the team in 2020 and 2021, albeit in a smaller role.
After that second Stanley Cup win, the Lightning traded Johnson to the Chicago blackhawks for salary cap relief. In 149 games in the Windy City, he scored 32 goals and 70 points for the rebuilding Blackhawks.
Johnson's days in the NHL are likely numbered, but he's not content to walk away just yet.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!