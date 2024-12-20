Maple Leafs Make Long-Awaited Goalie Recall
The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t seen Matt Murray play a game in the NHL in well over a year. After 628 days since his last NHL game, the Maple Leafs have recalled Murray to their roster.
On the verge of a back-to-back situation, the Maple Leafs will likely utilize Murray as their starting goalie in the next day or two. The Maple Leafs travel to face off against the struggling Buffalo Sabres followed by a return home for a contest with the New York Islanders the following night.
Murray has been dealing with injuries for much of the last two seasons with him only making three appearances at the American Hockey League level in 2023-24. This time around, still with the Toronto Marlies, Murray has played in eight games and has been a solid face between the pipes.
With a 4-1-2 record, .931 save percentage, and 1.85 goals against average, Murray tacked on a shutout over his former organization. With 27 saves against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Murray seemed ready to redeem himself at the NHL level.
Before injuries piled up with Toronto, Murray was a driving force behind the Pittsburgh Penguins back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. Luck hasn’t been on his side ever since.
In 272 career games at the NHL level, Murray has a record of 146-86-24 with a .910 save percentage and 2.79 goals against average.
An injury to Anthony Stolarz has opened the door for Murray to return to the NHL and get another chance with the Maple Leafs.
After almost two years away, Murray is ready for a return to the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!