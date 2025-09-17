Key Maple Leafs Forward Already Limited With Injury
Training camps have started to open up around the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs already have a key injury to monitor. 30-year-old center Max Domi will be sidelined to kick off the Maple Leafs’ 2025 training camp, dealing with a lower-body injury.
The Maple Leafs are entering the new season following some major changes, and players like Domi will be needed to step up and fill big holes left in the lineup. Heading into the new year already dealing with an injury isn’t a great way to get things started, for the team or the player.
Domi struggled last season, scoring just eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 74 games. Riding the Maple Leafs’ second line, a lot more was expected from Domi. In 2023-24, his first season in Toronto, Domi picked up nine goals but 38 assists for 47 points.
Originally a 12th overall draft pick in 2013, Domi has already turned into quite the NHL journeyman. Over his 10 years in the NHL, he’s played 735 career games split between seven teams. In that time, he has scored 138 goals and 312 assists for 450 total points.
Entering 2025-26, the Maple Leafs will need to band together following the departure of superstar forward Mitch Marner. Domi has an opportunity to become a huge helper in getting the Maple Leafs over the playoff hump.
Currently listed as a second-line winger alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, Domi’s playmaking abilities should help open up scoring chances for his linemates. Nylander scored 45 goals last year to lead the Maple Leafs, and Tavares picked up 38, the second most on the team.
The Maple Leafs made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025, but fell well short of expectations, losing to the Florida Panthers in six games. Domi three goals and four assists for seven points in 13 postseason games played.
The Maple Leafs will need more from everyone in the lineup if they want to get over the postseason hump. A healthy Domi could go a long way, especially if he finds a good rhythm with his linemates.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!