Maple Leafs Haven't Done Enough to Replace Mitch Marner
After nine years as one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best and most popular players, Mitch Marner has found a new home in the Vegas Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs pulled off a sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights, sending the 28-year-old star to Vegas before he could hit free agency.
Even without Marner, the expectations surrounding the Maple Leafs are sky high. Routinely one of the best teams in the NHL during the regular season, they are yet to find playoff success.
Will 2025-26 be any different? Probably not. The Maple Leafs dropped Marner, but haven’t done nearly enough to fill the void he leaves behind.
Marner made $10.903 million against the salary cap and put up a career-best 102 points in 2024-25. To help fill the hole, the Maple Leafs brought in Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli.
Vinni Lettieri and Michael Pezzetta were also signed during free agency to continue filling out Toronto’s depth.
Roy, Joshua, Maccelli, Lettieri and Pezzetta combined for 68 total points in the 2025-26 season and will cost the Maple Leafs $11.262 million in average annual value. For about the same price as Marner, the Maple Leafs added five players but lost 34 points of production.
That’s a lot of slack for the remaining star players to pick up. It’s possible the keys like Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Matthew Knies take big steps in the upcoming season, but will it be enough when it really matters?
The Maple Leafs also had a chance to make other changes by letting former captain John Tavares walk to free agency, but they extended him on a four-year deal worth $4,389,279 annually. Soon to be 35 years old, Tavares is slotted in as the Maple Leafs second line center.
Overall, the Maple Leafs made a necessary move in dealing away Marner. He was far past his due date in Toronto and everyone needed a change. While Marner has new surroundings and appears rejuvenated with his new squad, his departure was really the only big move by the Maple Leafs this offseason.
No new stars were added to the lineup and there will surely be a heavier reliance on depth in 2025-26. Heading into yet another vital season in Toronto, the Maple Leafs just haven’t done enough to build a team worthy of contending for the Stanley Cup.
