Maple Leafs Forward Named Surprising Trade Target
The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL, but they are not immune from trade rumors as the deadline approaches. In an attempt to find more offense for the lineup, the Maple Leafs may not have a choice but to trade away certain pieces.
According to the Athletic, Maple Leafs forward Max Domi could be an under the radar trade target. Despite an opportunity for Domi to excel as a useful center with John Tavares out with an injury, Domi is playing third line wing.
The Maple Leafs recently signed Domi to a four-year contract extension, but he hasn’t come anywhere near his expectations. In 40 games played, he has three goals and 14 assists for 17 total points.
In 80 games last year, he posted nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, more along the lines of what the Maple Leafs were looking for.
“That’s particularly distressing because the Leafs have spent a good portion of this season trying to squeeze more goals out of their lineup,” the Athletic writes. “Head coach Craig Berube has consistently asked Domi to take more shots.”
The Maple Leafs do sit atop the Atlantic Division, but they are always hungry for more and need to find the right dynamic come playoff time.
Domi has bounced around quite a bit throughout his NHL career, and the bouncing may not stop with his possible presence on the trade block. Nearing 30 years old and with over 700 games of NHL experience, there are surely quite a few teams that would love to add Domi to their lineup.
The lack of production plus $3.75 million makes Domi a tough sell this year, but the offseason might get a bit more interesting. The salary cap is expected to see a huge increase and $3.75 million might just be a drop in the bucket for certain teams.
If Domi wants to stick in Toronto, he’ll have to find some offense and find it quickly.
