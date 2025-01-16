Maple Leafs Star Center Out After Practice Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without John Tavares for some time after a freak injury at a recent practice put him on the shelf. Tavares left a Maple Leafs workout early when an inadvertent trip and awkward fall forced him to suffer a lower-body injury.
Tavares did not return to the practice and will miss some time as the Maple Leafs moved him to injured reserve. According to head coach Craig Berube, Tavares will be out on a week-to-week basis.
Berube called the situation a bit of “bad luck” for Tavares.
With Tavares out of the lineup, Berube says that Max Domi will filter up the lineup and play in the top six. The Maple Leafs will also see defenseman Jake McCabe return to the lineup after suffering an upper-body injury.
The Maple Leafs also recalled Fraser Minten from the American Hockey League to fill the roster spot being left open by Tavares.
Minten has played 11 games with the Maple Leafs this season, scoring two goals and two assists for four total points. In 16 games at the AHL level with the Toronto Marlies, he has five goals and five assists for 10 total points.
Tavares has been putting together a quality campaign in the final year of his contract. While looking for a possible extension in Toronto, Tavares has played in 44 games with 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 total points.
Even at 34 years old, Tavares is still a key to the Maple Leafs lineup and has the second-most goals on the team behind only William Nylander who has 24.
The Maple Leafs are riding a three-game losing skid, losing by three goals in each game. Ironically, each of their last six losses came from a three-goal deficit.
Despite the losing streak, the Maple Leafs sit atop the Atlantic Division with a 27-16-2 record and 56 standings points.
