Maple Leafs' Nikita Grebenkin Shares Hilarious Moment With Reporters
It was a night to remember for Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Nikita Grebenkin. The 21-year-old forward made his NHL debut when the Leafs took on the Vegas Golden Knights.
For the newest Maple Leafs player, this entire season has been a huge transition. The team's fifth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is a Russian native and played the entirety of his hockey in his home country. That is until this season, when he made the leap to North America and began the season in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies.
Now, the young winger is in Toronto with the NHL club, even if temporarily. After the team's 3-0 victory over the Golden Knights, Grebenkin spoke with the media about his debut and it made for an extremely entertaining soud clip.
The rookie is still learning English, which must be one of the hardest aspects of his transition to North America. While he may not be fluent yet, he's grasping at least the important words.
"Backcheck, forecheck, and paycheck," he said.
The entire media scrum erupted in laughter along with Grebenkin.
The 21-year-old might not be ready to make a huge impact on the NHL club, but he's already made quite the impression on the locker room and the media. It's clear from this clip alone how much personality and charisma Grebenkin possesses, and it will serve him well if he succeeds in a city as hockey-crazy as Toronto.
Grebenkin has spent the past few seasons playing professionally in the KHL and their AHL equivalent, the MHL, in Russia. Last year was a breakout campaign for him as a 20-year-old, and it propelled him up the Leafs' prospect chart and earned him an entry-level contract. Playing in 67 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, he recorded 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points.
In the AHL this year, he's been stellar. Playing in 13 games so far, he has four goals and six assists for 10 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!