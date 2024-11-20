Multiple Kraken Forwards Named Top Trade Targets
The Seattle Kraken were hoping to be a better team in 2024-25 after missing last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they may still be selling multiple pieces by the trade deadline. With a 9-9-1 record, the Kraken are outside of a playoff spot and will have a decent mountain to climb to get back in the hunt.
With trades already picking up around the NHL, teams like the Kraken have decisions to make regarding key players on their roster. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Kraken have a couple of forwards that should be watched as the trade deadline approaches.
Yanni Gourde (2) and Brandon Tanev (7) were both named top 15 trade targets. Both are 32-year-old forwards, but can each bring their own skillset to a team looking to bolster their depth down the stretch.
According to Seravalli, the Kraken have gotten calls about Gourde, but they are being patient with a move. He’s played in 19 games this year and has struggled to score with only six points (1G-5A), but it’s clear teams have interest.
Gourde has a championship history after winning the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has 322 points (127G-195A) over 564 career games, suggesting that a change of scenery might be perfect for him.
Gourde has become a movable piece this year sitting in the final season of his contract that earns him $5.166 million against the salary cap.
Tanev is also in the final year of his contract but earning $3.5 million and arguably playing as a more attractive trade asset. In 19 games played, he has five goals and three assists for eight total points and is known for his physicality and being a tough customer to play against.
Seravalli says there is nothing immanent with Tanev, but he brings plenty of what teams want to see from their players.
It’s going to be an active trade market this season and the March 7 deadline is a date for all hockey fans to keep an eye on.
