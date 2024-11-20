Top Canadiens Prospect Won't See NHL This Season
The Montreal Canadiens have one of the brightest futures in the NHL with numerous key youngsters ready to take the league by storm. One of those names is top prospect Ivan Demidov, who the Canadiens believe has what it takes to play in the NHL soon, but he’s sticking in the KHL for now.
While Demidov is still under contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, the Canadiens were hopeful he would be able to make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to join the organization this season. According to an inside source speaking with Responsible Gambler, the Canadiens likely won’t get that chance.
The only way the Canadiens could get Demidov this season is if he and his current team agree to a contract termination, which seems unlikely to happen. Demidov’s contract runs through May of 2025, meaning the Canadiens would have to be deep in the playoffs for him to make the trip.
The only way for Demidov to get out of Russia early is if SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg agrees to terminate the deal.
“Montreal is not going to convince SKA,” A source told rg.org. “Demidov has a valid contract. Everyone understands that Rotenberg will not let him go early. No one has any illusions. No one is asking for anything. No one is persuading anyone.”
The Canadiens front office have kept a close eye on Demidov and his situation, and they are fully aware that it’s unlikely they see him until at least the 2025-26 season.
Demidov is also understanding of the situation and is patiently waiting for his time to make the move to North America.
“Ivan himself is fine with this. He's just working off his contract.”
It’s been a wild year for Demidov in St. Petersburg so far, but he’s been one of the league’s best players. In 29 games, he has scored six goals and 14 assists for 20 total points.
There is still time to wait for the Canadiens and one of their top prospects, but the patience should pay off once he makes it to North America.
