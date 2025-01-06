Maple Leafs Place Top Defender on IR
The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding a four-game winning streak, but will be shorthanded on the blue line for some time. After leaving the game early against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Maple Leafs placed defenseman Jake McCabe on injured reserve.
Retroactive to their last game, the Maple Leafs designated McCabe’s injury as upper-body when it was announced he would not return against the Flyers.
McCabe suffered what looked like a head injury following a fight with Flyers forward Garnett Hathaway. The two got tangled up and McCabe gave an extra shove to Hathaway before dropping the glove with each other.
As the two fell to the ice during the scrap, McCabe’s head hit the ice while Hathaway also fell on top of him.
McCabe struggled to return to his feet and officials quickly called for assistance from trainers.
Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was fined $5,000 by the Department of Player Safety for elbowing Hathaway later in the game.
With McCabe’s roster spot open, the Maple Leafs recalled Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Rifai has played a pair of games with the Maple Leafs this season, averaging 11:40 of ice time.
Early in the 2024-25 season, the Maple Leafs and McCabe agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Toronto through the 2029-30 season. In 36 games played this season, McCabe has a goal and 10 assists for 11 total points.
