Arizona Coyotes Take Step Towards NHL Return
It's been less than one season since the Arizona Coyotes organization left town to become the Utah Hockey Club. NHL hockey in the desert is now left to just the Vegas Golden Knights as the Coyotes were relegated to obscurity.
Even after the team moved and Utah officially began operations, there remained hope that the Coyotes may return to the NHL one day. According a breaking news report from journalist Craig Morgan, there are steps already being taken to make that happen.
Sharing the news via his X account, Morgan reported that the new Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Galvin announced the creation of a committee with the express purpose of bringing NHL hockey back to Arizona and has the support of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
"Newly elected Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Galvin announces the formation of a committee of political & business leaders to bring the NHL back to Arizona," he wrote. "NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed that he met with Galvin before Christmas via Zoom."
This next step makes sense, as the League has continued to keep the Arizona Coyotes protected. Over the summer, the former owner of the organization sold of all assets and renounced his ownership rights to the Coyotes, which allowed the NHL to take ownership of the franchise and all of its intellectual property and branding.
There's also no shortage of interest from folks interested in running the organization upon its return. The NBA's Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who also owns the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, expressed interest almost immediately after the Coyotes were officially moved. He voiced a desire to be a part of the community that brings hockey back and it wouldn't be a surprise for him to be part of if not the majority owner of any future NHL franchise in Arizona.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!