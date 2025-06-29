Bruins Open to Brad Marchand Return
Just before the most recent NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins sent their captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. After 16 years with the Bruins, Marchand was in a new uniform for the first time in his career and became a key piece to the Panthers’ lineup.
The Panthers secured their second straight Stanley Cup championship with the former Bruins captain helping lead the way. In 23 postseason games, Marchand scored 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.
Now sitting at the end of his contract, Marchand could be on the verge of testing free agency. If the Panthers fail to sign him to an extension before the start of the free agent period, plenty of teams will be interested in the veteran forward.
It’s entirely possible the Bruins would be among those teams who would give Marchand a call. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are open to brining back their former captain.
“As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida,” LeBrun tweeted. “Several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps Marchand re-signs in Florida.”
The Panthers have made a pitch and an offer to Marchand to keep him around, but the player will ultimately decide his next destination and for how much.
Ever since Marchand left the Bruins, it’s been expected that star forward David Pastrnak would take over as captain. Upon the unveiling of a new jersey, Pastrnak still donned an assistant captain patch on his sweater.
If Marchand heads back to Boston, it’s possible the Bruins return him to the captaincy as well.
The Panthers and Bruins both have a great deal of interest in Marchand, but so do many other teams around the NHL, making him a key player to watch during, and leading up to, free agency.
