Senators Re-Sign Veteran Forward

NEWS RELEASE: #Sens agree to contract extension with Claude Giroux for 2025-26 season: https://t.co/dEhzEzKv67



COMMUNIQUÉ: Les #Sens accordent une prolongation de contrat à Claude Giroux pour la saison 2025-26: https://t.co/QJeLZzQEJO pic.twitter.com/dLfz05Brmq