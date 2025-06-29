Senators Re-Sign Veteran Forward
The Ottawa Senators re-signed veteran forward Claude Giroux to a new contract to keep him around for the 2025-2026 season. Despite the negotiations going down to the wire, the organization was able to keep one of their most important locker room leaders around to build off the team's recent playoff berth.
The Senators announced that the new deal is for one year and carries a base salary of $2 million. The organization also announced that the contract includes multiple incentives that could make the contract worth up to $4.475 million. In the team's announcement of the extension, general manager Steve Staois shared his pleasure in getting a deal done.
"Claude brings veteran leadership and a competitive edge to our group and has been a consistent presence on and off the ice,” he said. “We are excited to bring him back next season."
Giroux has played three seasons with his hometown Senators, and he's been a huge addition to their forward group. Last year was the lowest single-season offensive total he's recorded since joining Ottawa, scoring 15 goals and adding 35 assists for 50 points. Still, he's just one season removed from a 64-point campaign and two seasons removed from putting up 79 points. There's no doubt that there's plenty left in the tank for Giroux, but a reduced role is in his future in 2025-2026.
The Senators are hoping to build on their 2024-2025 season, and having Giroux around is crucial to that goal. With free agency just days away, the organization can focus on more additions and deals and not worry about retaining one of its most important players around.
