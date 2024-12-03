Maple Leafs Forward Pokes Fun at Recent Suspension
After Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves delivered a devastating body check to Edmonton Oilers' defender Darnell Nurse, he knew supplemental discipline was facing him. Largely respected as the toughest player in the NHL and with a history of previous fines and suspensions for questionable plays on the ice, a suspension was a foregone conclusion.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety indeed came down hard on the Maple Leafs' winger, suspending him for five games following the incident. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, the personable Reaves made light of his recent suspension with his return to the lineup imminent. Speaking to the media before their upcoming game, he made a hilarious remark about the length of his suspension. Mark Masters of TSN provided the quote.
"I don’t want to get into that," Reaves joked. "I already told the kids that Christmas is cancelled. I don’t want to get fined again. It’s over. We’re just going to leave it at that."
With Reaves' return, the question was asked about whether he would make any adjustments to his game in light of this lengthy suspension. Unsurprisingly, Reaves doubled down on his physical approach when asked about Nurse's vocal displeasure with the hit, but vowed to do it within the framework of the NHL rulebook.
"The only truth that he (Nurse) spoke was I go out there to inflict pain," he said. "That’s a fact & that’s not going to stop, but I’m going to continue to do it legally. Yeah, I’m going to keep playing hard if not harder now, & I’m going to keep burying guys."
The Maple Leafs' most recent morning skate featured Reaves on the fourth line, taking his previous spot along the right wing. In 2024-2025, he's appeared in 16 games, registering one assist and 23 penalty minutes and will likely get his 17th game of the year in the Maple Leafs' next contest.
